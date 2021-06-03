Texas man pleads guilty to crimes against gay men met on app

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Dallas man has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges stemming from a string of kidnappings and robberies that targeted gay men using a dating app. Daniel Jenkins was the last of four men to plead guilty to charges arising from 2017 scheme that used the dating app Grindr to lure men to an apartment where the victims were robbed and assaulted. Prosecutors say the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts including hate crime and hate crime conspiracy. Jenkins attorney hasn’t responded to requests for comment. Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah says Jenkins and the others singled out their victims because of their sexual orientation.