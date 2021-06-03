Tradition returns this year to West Salem on last day of school

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual tradition for West Salem's youngest students resumed Thursday after not being able to do it last year.

The staff at West Salem Elementary waved at students as they left on buses on the final day of the school year.

Superintendent Ryan Rieber said they were thrilled to bring the tradition back especially after this past year. "It's a celebration of hope and knowing that there are better days ahead and we were looking forward to this and there was an awful lot of hard work and effort put into this year and it's something we all should celebrate," he said.

Rieber also said he's proud of the staff, families, and students in West Salem for stepping up during the last year along with adding his gratitude for the community's support as well.