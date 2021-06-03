UN calls on Sudan to move more swiftly on peace agreement

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Sudan’s government to swiftly form a Transitional Legislative Council and implement security measures and other provisions in October’s peace agreement. It says that is needed so the Sudanese people can have “a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.” A resolution adopted unanimously by the council Thursday also urges signatories to the peace deal to address the root causes of conflict in Sudan’s vast western Darfur region and two other areas, Blue Nile and South Kordofan. The resolution extends the mandate of the U.N. political mission in Sudan until June 3, 2022.