UN council will meet June 8 to recommend next UN chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has set June 8 as the date it will make its recommendation for the next secretary-general and almost certainly approve current U.N. chief Antonio Guterres who is the only candidate. The recommendation from the 15-member council will then be sent to the 193-member General Assembly, which must approve a resolution selecting the world’s top diplomat. The Security Council revised its program of work late Thursday to add a private meeting next Tuesday morning to recommend the next secretary-general. Estonia’s U.N. Ambassador Jurgenson, the council president, expressed hope Tuesday that the entire process will be quick.