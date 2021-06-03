UN urges Yemen’s Houthis to allow examination of oil tanker

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to quickly allow U.N. experts to examine an oil tanker moored off the war-torn country’s coast loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil. The U.N.’s most powerful body warned there is a growing risk it could rupture or explode “causing an environmental, economic, maritime and humanitarian catastrophe for Yemen and the region.” The council reiterated in a press statement Thursday that the Houthis are responsible for delaying a technical assessment of the tanker, the FSO Safer, that the United Nations had hoped to deploy in March.