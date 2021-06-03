US average mortgage rates flat to higher; 30-year at 2.99%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were flat to higher this week. The benchmark 30-year home loan remained below the 3% mark amid continued positive indications of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average for the 30-year rate rose to 2.99% from 2.95% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan was unchanged from last week at 2.27%. In the latest economic news, the government reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week for a fifth straight week, to 385,000, a new pandemic low.