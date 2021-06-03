Vikings sign former Titans cornerback Tye Smith

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith. The move adds a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season. Smith spent the last four years with the Titans. He started seven games and recorded his lone career interception in 2017. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round out of Towson in 2015. The Vikings signed eight-time Pro Bowl pick Patrick Peterson and their former nickel back Mackensie Alexander earlier this spring to help prop up the cornerback position.