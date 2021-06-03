Western Technical College, Viterbo University agree on education transfers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students in two programs offered at Western Technical College or in one of the state's other technical colleges can transfer their credits to continue their education at Viterbo University.

Western Technical College, Wisconsin Technical College System, and Viterbo announced the transfer agreement Thursday.

It allows students in the Early Childhood Education and Foundations of Teacher Education programs to transfer into Viterbo's Elementary Education bachelor's degree program.

Those eligible need to have a 2.25 GPA and meet additional academic requirements.

“Viterbo is proud to build on the exceptional strength of our relationship with Western Technical College and on our deep history and heritage in preparing K-12 educators to provide new, affordable pathways to teacher licensure,” said Sara Cook, vice president for academics at Viterbo in a statement. “I am grateful for our relationship with Western and our ability to work together to meet the needs of our students and the school districts of the region.”

“These agreements are a wonderful opportunity for students passionate about teaching,” said Tracy Craker, Early Childhood Education instructor at Western. “This is a cost effective path to earn a teaching degree in four years, in a field that is in need of graduates. These courses from Western dovetail into Viterbo effectively and efficiently.”

The transfer opportunity begins this fall.