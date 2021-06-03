WisCorps Mayor’s Crew is now accepting basic home repair applications for this summer

WisCorps Mayor’s Crew is now accepting basic home repair applications for this summerUpdated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WisCorps is accepting applications from homeowners seeking help with basic home repairs. Crews will be available to complete basic home repairs for individuals who are elderly, low income, or have a disability that prevents them from doing the repairs themselves.
Crews will be working from June 22 to July 30, Monday - Friday. Work is completed free of charge, however, WisCorps asks that homeowners provide the supplies necessary to complete the projects (i.e. paint, nails, caulk, plants, etc.). Crews will have access to most of the necessary tools needed to complete the projects.
Projects that a WisCorps crew can complete:
- Repairing fences
- Fixing loose hand railings
- Overgrown landscaping
- Light painting
- Mailboxes
- Pruning trees (no hazards)
- Caulking windows
- Door repair
- Missing or loose siding
- Heavy moving (150 lbs or less)
- Light bulb replacement
- Window washing (1st story)
Projects that a WisCorps crew cannot complete:
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Roofing
- Anything above 3' off the ground
- Clean up of animal waste
- Interior cleaning
- Gutter cleaning
- Hazardous waste removal
- Projects on rental properties
If you would like a WisCorps crew to help you with your basic home repairs, please complete the application through the following link: https://wiscorps.wufoo.com/forms/mb57cs01yy8ea5/
If you have questions or concerns, please call Caleb at 608-799-8966 or email caleb.wyss-williams@wiscorps.org
For more information on the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, please visit www.wiscorps.org.