WisCorps Mayor’s Crew is now accepting basic home repair applications for this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WisCorps is accepting applications from homeowners seeking help with basic home repairs. Crews will be available to complete basic home repairs for individuals who are elderly, low income, or have a disability that prevents them from doing the repairs themselves.

Crews will be working from June 22 to July 30, Monday - Friday. Work is completed free of charge, however, WisCorps asks that homeowners provide the supplies necessary to complete the projects (i.e. paint, nails, caulk, plants, etc.). Crews will have access to most of the necessary tools needed to complete the projects.

Projects that a WisCorps crew can complete:

Repairing fences

Fixing loose hand railings

Overgrown landscaping

Light painting

Mailboxes

Pruning trees (no hazards)

Caulking windows

Door repair

Missing or loose siding

Heavy moving (150 lbs or less)

Light bulb replacement

Window washing (1st story)

Projects that a WisCorps crew cannot complete:

Electrical

Plumbing

Roofing

Anything above 3' off the ground

Clean up of animal waste

Interior cleaning

Gutter cleaning

Hazardous waste removal

Projects on rental properties

If you would like a WisCorps crew to help you with your basic home repairs, please complete the application through the following link: https://wiscorps.wufoo.com/forms/mb57cs01yy8ea5/



If you have questions or concerns, please call Caleb at 608-799-8966 or email caleb.wyss-williams@wiscorps.org



For more information on the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, please visit www.wiscorps.org.