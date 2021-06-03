Workers win round in equal pay lawsuit against Tesco

LONDON (AP) — Workers at Britain’s largest grocery chain have won the latest round in their equal pay lawsuit after the European Union’s Court of Justice ruled that more favorable EU rules governing comparisons between men and women apply to the case. The case was filed by shop-floor workers at Tesco supermarkets, who are mostly women and claim that they are underpaid in relation to distribution staff, who are mainly men. The court ruled Thursday that such a comparison is valid in this case because Tesco is a “single source” that has the ability to correct any inequity. The court has jurisdiction because the case was filed before Britain left the EU.