Xcel Energy gets OK for large WI solar project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Public Service Commission approves what Xcel Energy calls the largest solar facility in Western Wisconsin.

The project involves construction of a 74-megawatt solar array on 1,100 acres of land in the Town of Gilman in Pierce County.

Xcel said once the Western Mustang array is online, it will generate $300,000 in shared revenue payments to the county and township.

“We are pleased to invest in this locally sourced solar facility to provide more renewable energy to our customers,” said Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy, Wisconsin, and Michigan in a statement. “This project allows us to provide clean, zero-fuel cost energy to help us meet our carbon reduction goals cost effectively and, at the same time, provide economic development benefits to the area.”

Work on the solar array is scheduled to start later this year with completion set for 2022.