Biden tells graduates it’s ‘up to you’ to shape the future

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says members of the graduating class of 2021 are leaving school at an “inflection point” that gives them influence to shape the nation and the world around them, like few others. Biden’s brief video message to graduates was released Friday by the White House, with the coronavirus pandemic putting a dent in commencement ceremonies. Biden is encouraging graduates to seize the moment to tackle climate change and systemic racism. He says that only once in every few generations does a class enter history at point “where it actually has a chance to change the trajectory of the country,” as he says theirs will.