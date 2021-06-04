Brewers’ Freddy Peralta loses no-hit bid in 8th inning

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta celebrated his 25th birthday with a no-hit bid that was ended by Arizona’s Nick Ahmed with one out in the eighth inning. Ahmed blooped a soft single into left field on Peralta’s 109th and final pitch. Fans stood and cheered as manager Craig Counsell took the ball from the pitcher, and Peralta tipped his cap to the crowd as he walked off. Peralta walked Josh Rojas to start Friday night’s game, then retired 14 straight batters before walking Josh Reddick with two outs in the fifth. He struck out nine and walked three, setting a career high for pitches thrown.