Bucks’ Jrue Holiday wins Joe Dumars Trophy for sportsmanship

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has won the 2020-21 Joe Dumars Trophy that goes annually to the NBA player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Each NBA team nominated a player for the award. A panel of league executives chose one finalist from each of the NBA’s six divisions. 343 current players confidentially cast votes to select the winner. Other finalists were Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Minnesota’s Josh Okogie, Boston’s Kemba Walker and San Antonio’s Derrick White. Walker finished second in the balloting this year after winning the award in 2017 and 2018.