Chicago’s police chief announces new community policing plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent says that all facets of the Chicago Police Department — from patrol officers to executive staff — will be more engaged with the community in an effort to build trust and drive down crime. The new Community Policing Strategy Plan also includes the creation of a police athletic and arts league to engage the city’s youth, a reimagining of the city’s previous policing strategy, and the appointment of officers to work as liaisons to the city’s LGBTQ, homeless, immigrant and and religious communities. The announcement by Superintendent David Browns comes at a time when relations between Chicago police and many in the city’s minority communities are frayed following high-profile shootings by officers.