Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The head football coach at an Ohio high school and six other coaches there have been ousted after a football player said he was forced him to eat pork in violation of his religious beliefs for missing a voluntary workout. The Canton City Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to not renew the coaching contracts of Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley, two of his assistants and an assistant baseball coach. With the same vote, the board also deemed three other assistant football coaches as ineligible for future coaching positions. An attorney retained by Wattley says details of the events were exaggerated and parts are false.