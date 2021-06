MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. Courtney Williams’ 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it. Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx. They have won two in a row after an 0-4 start. Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.