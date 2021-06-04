Court: Agency shift on walruses needs more explanation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to adequately explain why it changed its position on Endangered Species Act protections for the Pacific walrus. In 2011, the federal agency found listing the walrus as a threatened or endangered species was warranted because of diminishing sea ice habitat. But six year later, the agency said it determined protections were not warranted and said it relied on the best available science to make that decision. The Anchorage Daily News reports a federal appeals court panel ruled that the Fish and Wildlife Service is required to provide “a sufficient explanation of its new position.”