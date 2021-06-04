Court rejects private lawyer phone consult prior to charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says Iowans have no right to a confidential telephone conversation with a lawyer prior to charges being filed. The decision released Friday deals a significant blow to attorney-client privilege. The court released the decision in upholding a drunken driving conviction against Matthew Sewell, a Milford man arrested in January 2019. A majority of the court concluded that the constitutional right to an attorney only applies after charges are filed and that state law says privacy is assured only in face-to-face meetings with a lawyer.