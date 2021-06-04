Czech bill to compensate forcibly sterilized Roma passes

PRAGUE (AP) — The lower house of the Czech Parliament has approved legislation to compensate Roma women sterilized against their will. Up to 400 women who were sterilized without their informed consent are expected to be entitled to claim the one-time compensation of 300,000 Czech crowns, or $14,350. Under communism, sterilization was a semi-official tool to limit the population of Roma in what is now the Czech Republic. But the national ombudsmen reported in 2005 that practice continued after communism ended in 1989. Women who were illegally sterilized between 1966 and 2012 are eligible for the compensation under the bill approved Friday. The bill still needs to be considered by the Senate and President Milos Zeman.