Danish lawmakers give go-ahead to built Copenhagen island

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish lawmakers have voted in favor of building a 20-billion-kroner ($3.3 billion) artificial island in Copenhagen that will house at least 35,000 people who will be connected to downtown by a harbor tunnel and a subway line. The approval of the island has been criticized for not having investigated enough the environmental consequences of its construction. Work is set to begin in 2035. It will be about 3 sq. kilometers (1.2 square miles) in size and will also function as protection against future flooding in Copenhagen as a result of rising sea levels. The go-ahead was given Friday in an 85-12 vote.