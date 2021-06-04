Dispute over Flint bone scan device heats up in water cases

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers are defending the use of a handheld device to check for lead in Flint residents, despite the manufacturer’s warning that it wasn’t designed for that work. The bone scan device has been a source of controversy in a $641 million settlement with people who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint. Some doctors said the device is risky, especially for children. The maker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, says the device wasn’t designed to measure bone lead levels in people, though the company has supported research with universities. Attorneys Paul Napoli and Corey Stern are defending the device. They filed affidavits from experts who say there’s no health risk.