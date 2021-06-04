Falwell: Liberty University lawsuit is excuse to shame him

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. is asking a court in Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit Liberty University filed over his headline-grabbing departure last year as leader of the evangelical school. The News & Advance in Lynchburg reported Thursday that Falwell claims Liberty is mostly just trying to shame him. Falwell and Liberty parted ways after a provocative photo of him came to light and revelations surfaced of his wife’s extramarital affair. Falwell claims the suit focuses on his wife’s personal life while not addressing his “actions as the leader of Liberty.” The school is seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages.