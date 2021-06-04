Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

A federal magistrate has declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. During a remote hearing Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet that he acted dangerously and skirted the law while he videotaped himself arguing with a drunken friend and calling police twice. But the magistrate ultimately concluded that Gionet didn’t violate any conditions of his pretrial release. A pretrial services officer had recommended imposing home detention and banning Gionet from posting videos on the internet.