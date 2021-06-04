FBI subpoenas info on readers of news story on slain agents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI issued a subpoena demanding U.S. newspaper giant Gannett provide agents with information to track down readers of a USA Today story about a suspect in a child pornography case who fatally shot two FBI agents in February. The subpoena came to light this week after the media company asked a federal judge to quash the request. The Justice Department has disclosed in recent weeks that it seized the email and phone records of reporters in at least three separate instances during the Trump administration. The Gannett case raises questions about what liberties federal authorities are taking in using journalists, their work and news organizations as investigative tools.