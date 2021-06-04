Former archdiocese official failed to protect children

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says one of its former top officials failed to protect children from abusive priests. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the archdiocese announced the results of its investigation into the Rev. Kevin McDonough on Thursday. The investigation concluded that McDonough mishandled abuse cases during his 20 years as vicar general. The archdiocese says McDonough is still fit for the ministry but will bar him from holding leadership positions involving the protection of children. He will be allowed to continue working as pastor of Incarnation Catholic Church in south Minneapolis. Frank Meuers, director of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests in Minnesota, says the investigation wasn’t serious.