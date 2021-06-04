Former Trempealeau Elementary teacher releases book based on classroom experiences

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Scott Lee is a staple in the Trempealeau community. Mr. Lee taught 5th grade for many years at Trempealeau Elementary. Now, after retirement, Lee is making a new name for himself. Author.

"Spiders and Snakes and Rats.. Oh My!"

That is the title of Lee's new book. The book is made up of funny stories from his 40+ years of teaching. It inlcudes stories from class field trips to places like Perrot State Park and the Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge.

Lee says the pandemic finally gave him time to put all of his stories in one place.

"Through the years while I was teaching, there were just so many funny things that happened teaching elementary school," Lee said. "And I just kept writing down stories and throwing them on the computer. Then with COVID, I kind of went back through and starting reading them. I thought I might as well use my time constructively and put together the book."

Lee recounted times when his class would come across animal droppings in the woods. Lee said he would take a handful of chocolate covered raisins and pretend to munch on the droppings. This is just one of the many outlandish tales he shares in "Spiders and Snakes and Rats.. Oh My!"

The Shirley M. Memorial Library in Trempealeau is hosting a Meet the Author event with Lee on Wednesday, June 9th. The event will be outside so organizers ask that people bring a chair. For more information visit their website.