Fort Worth picking new mayor for first time in a decade

Fort Worth is electing a new mayor in a race that resembles a Texas battleground and could lead to key decisions over policing in one of America’s largest cities. A runoff Saturday between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker will decide the booming city’s first new mayor in a decade. Peoples was a former Democratic Party chairwoman who would become Fort Worth’s first Black mayor. Parker is a former top aide to the outgoing mayor and is endorsed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Police accountability has been an issue in a race that is ending just weeks before a former Fort Worth police officer is scheduled to stand trials over the 2019 fatal shooting of a Black woman.