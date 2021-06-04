Haaland sends recommendation on Utah monuments to president

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made her recommendation about whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize two sprawling national monuments in Utah. But details on her decision have not yet been released. A court filing Thursday in a legal battle that began more than three years ago shows the Interior Department gave the report to President Biden on Wednesday. It doesn’t say what is in that report. Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz declined to provide any information about the report. Haaland traveled to Utah in April as she became the latest cabinet official to step into a long-running public lands tug-of-war.