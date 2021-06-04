House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are releasing a plan for spending $547 billion over the next five years on road, mass transit and rail projects.

It's a blueprint for what they want parts of President Joe Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal to look like.

The plan from Rep. Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is a policy bill that continues existing programs set to expire, plus key pieces of a larger measure Biden and Republicans are negotiating.

The plan doesn't address how to pay for the improvements, a sticking point in the talks between Biden and Senate Republican negotiator, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. Biden and Capito will talk again on Friday.