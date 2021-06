LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Logan baseball team defeated G-E-T 23-2 on Friday.

Rangers, Curtis Leaver was 3-3, scoring 4 runs and also had an RBI.

The Rangers scored 5 runs in the first, then 7 runs in the second, 1 run in the third, and 10 in the 4th.

Up next for Logan is a home game against Holmen on Monday, June 7th.

GET will play Arcadia on Monday, June 7th.