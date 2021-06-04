Luther shuts out Logan, 10-0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Logan hosted Onalaska Luther in softball action on a 90-degree, Friday afternoon.

Onalaska Luther jumped all over the Logan pitcher to achieve the lead early and not look back. Hannah Matzke homered in the top of the second to drive in two runs.

Megan Yonkovich followed Matzke with an RBI Double. Followed by Sarah Yonkovich with a 2-RBI Double.

Onalaska Luther scored 7 runs in the second inning. Logan, unable to answer, scored no runs in the game.

Luther was victorious, winning 10-0.

Luther's Hannah Matzke went 3 for 4 with a HR and 3 RBIs.