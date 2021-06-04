Man exonerated in headphone slaying due to fired detective

A young man serving life without parole has been exonerated Friday in the death of a special-needs athlete in a case stained by a Philadelphia detective now charged with sexually assaulting witnesses. A judge reversed the conviction of then 19-year-old Arkel Garcia on Friday. Prosecutors say he confessed to the 2013 slaying after being interrogated by a detective who groomed and sexually assaulted witnesses in the case. The former detective, 55-year-old Philip Nordo, is awaiting trial in October. Garcia’s lawyer says each part of the criminal justice system failed his client. Authorities say the victim, Christian Massey, was killed over a new pair of $300 headphones.