Minnesota man arrested in 49-year-old Chicago-area slaying

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 76-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago. The Naperville Police Department arrested Barry Lee Whelpley of Mounds View, Minnesota, on Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Julie Ann Hanson. The retired welder has been charged with murder and was taken into custody in Minnesota, where he is awaiting extradition to Illinois. The girl was reported missing on July 8, 1972, after last being seen riding away from her home on a bicycle. Her body was discovered later that day in a Naperville field. Investigators said at the time. that she had been stabbed 36 times and sexually assaulted.