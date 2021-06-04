LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW)- A new endowment fund is available to bring area students out of the classroom and into nature.

Retired educators Kathie and Rob Tyser created the Tyser Power of Nature Fund through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF). The fund sets aside $2000 each grant cycle for area teachers to use as a resource to get their students out into nature.

"I think we're both really impressed with research that shows the physical and mental benefits of being in nature. It's relaxing, it's calming and it's broader than just STEM, too. It's Art and the Humanities" said Rob Tyser, former UWL Biology Professor.

Kathie Tyser was the La Crosse School District Assistant Superintendent in 2008 when Summit Elementary changed its curriculum into the basis for Summit Environmental School. She was a big proponent of the change because Summit's location is perfect for students to explore the rich nature French Island has to offer.

"This is a unique location and I'm so pleased to see this evolve. It's morphed into a beautiful campus. But I think that teachers throughout the district can use a lot of these ideas," said Kathie.

The Tyser Power of Nature Fund grant cycle begins this fall. Teachers can apply for a portion or all of the $2000 available. Kathie hopes educators use the funds to find ways to integrate environmental focus throughout the curriculum, not just environmental science.

Teachers can apply for a grant to have field trips or take the class outside hiking, biking, birding, kayaking or geo-caching. Teachers could have a class start an urban gardening project or teach outdoor survival skills. The possibilities are endless.

The Tyser Power of Nature Fund's grant will be offered in the LPEF's twice-annual Gold Star Grants program.