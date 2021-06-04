Ohio deputy who shot, killed Casey Goodson Jr. to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says the deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. five times in the back is retiring next month. Dallas Baldwin is the sheriff in Franklin County in central Ohio. He said Friday that Deputy Jason Meade will leave the agency July 2 on disability retirement. He didn’t offer further details. A message was left with the attorney representing Meade. Meade, who is white, killed Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, in December. Relatives say Goodson was opening the door to his grandmother’s house at the time. The case remains under criminal investigation. Meade hasn’t been charged.