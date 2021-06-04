Onalaska Boys and Girls are MVC Conference Champs

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The MVC Conference Track and Field Championship Meet happened at Empire Stadium on Friday evening. The State Track Meet resting 20 days away.

Notable, individual performances:

Onalaska's Malecek sisters were the top 3 finishers for the Girls 800m, 1600m, and 3200m Runs. Lydia Malecek took first in the 800m. Amalia Malecek finished in first for the 1600m, while Kora Malecek achieved first for the 3200m.

Onalaska's Landon Peterson finished in first for the Boys 110m and 300m Hurdles.

Holmen's Rayna Baumgarn finished in first for the Girls Shot Put and Discus Throw.

Onalaska Boys finished in first with a team score of 164.50.

Onalaska Girls finished in first with a team score of 187.

Both Onalaska teams are MVC Champs.

Full Boys Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/mvcc_21b.pdf

Full Girls Results:http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/mvcc_21b.pdf