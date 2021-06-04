Outdoor classroom opens at Chad Erickson Memorial Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students visiting Chad Erickson Memorial Park will not have a new spot for outdoor learning.

An outdoor classroom was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The new space is a spot for students and the public to relax when visiting the park. The outdoor classroom will also be a spot for teachers to take students to learn while fully immersing students to their environment.

"It gives teachers the opportunity to just let kids move their legs a little bit and along the trail out here you are always going to see something interesting," said ORA Trails Executive Director, Jed Olson. "It gives a great opportunity to teach kids and the general public about so many different things that are here in our community and that are intertwined in our environment and in these spaces."

The outdoor classroom was designed to blend seamlessly into the landscape and is located between the Chad Erickson Memorial Park and State Road Elementary school along the paved walking trail.

A meditation zone was also opened on Friday at the park.