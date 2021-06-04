Peralta nearly throws birthday no-no, Brewers beat D’backs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta struck out nine, walked three and allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings. Nick Ahmed broke up the no-hit attempt by reaching for a low pitch and blooping it into left-center for a one-out single in the eighth. The hit came on Peralta’s 109th and final pitch. Fans stood and cheered as manager Craig Counsell took the ball from Peralta, who tipped his cap to the crowd as he walked off.