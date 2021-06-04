Skip to Content

Pressure mounts on UNC in Nikole Hannah-Jones hiring dispute

1:44 pm National news from the Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The pressure is mounting on trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to grant tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. On Friday, a major funding partner joined the call to change her status and a sought-after chemistry professor decided not to join the faculty over the dispute. In addition, The Baltimore Sun published an editorial drawing a parallel between Hannah-Jones and the Tulsa race massacre of 1921. Some believe conservative criticism of her Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project is at the heart of the decision by the UNC Board of Trustees to deny her tenure status at the school of journalism and media.

Associated Press

