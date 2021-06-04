Public warned after rabid bat found in Madison park

MADISON (WKOW) - The City of Madison says a bat with rabies was found outside of a park bathroom on Wednesday.

In a press release, the city stated a park ranger was sent to Olbrich Park for a report of a bat in the area. The bat was found near the restrooms along Lakeland Avenue.

The city says the bat was submitted to the Wisconsin Lab of Hygiene where it tested positive for rabies.

“This is a great example of the importance of reporting, it’s truly a matter of life and death,” Environmental Health Supervisor John Hausbeck stated in the release. “The quicker we know about the presence of a bat, the quicker we can get the animal tested and prevent exposure as much as possible, especially in such a heavily-traveled area.”

Rabies is a deadly virus that is spread to people through saliva. It can cause different symptoms including fever, vomiting, muscle weakness, drooling and convulsions.

“Bats have very small teeth, which leave small marks that go away quickly. This makes it hard to know for sure whether it bit you at all,” Hausbeck stated. “If someone waits until they start seeing signs and symptoms of rabies, they have likely waited too long. It’s always best to consult your healthcare provider if you suspect you’ve had any contact with a bat.”

The city says four bats have tested positive for rabies in Wisconsin during 2021. It's the second to test positive this year in Dane County.

“Even though these numbers suggest that the risks of exposure may be low it is important to take bat bite exposure seriously,” said Hausbeck. “Because the consequences are catastrophic, it is best to not take any chances and get vaccinated if you suspect a bat bite and the bat is unavailable for testing.”

If you come across a bat in your home or in a populated area where contact with people or pets is likely, you're encouraged to call police and fire dispatch.

You can find more information on rabies here.