Record setting heat

Extreme heat begins...

Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds have brought in extreme heat. The afternoon highs moved up into the 90s and set new heat records for many.

Weekend heat continues...

Sunshine will continue in the area this weekend and southerly winds will pump in even hotter readings. Highs will continue in the 90s, and humidity will further increase. Make sure to wear sunscreen, drink lots of water, and finds ways to stay cool.

New records expected...

Record-breaking high temperatures are possible. Today’s record is 94 degrees and tomorrow’s record is 93 degrees both set in 1934. Highs have exceeded that today and it's likely to top the record on Saturday. Warm low temperatures could be broken as well.

Warmth leads to thunderstorm chances...

Next week the sunshine, heat, and humidity continue. Yet, storm chances will return to the mix. Mainly evening thunderstorms chances could develop starting Monday night. As of this morning, severe weather is not likely. Stay tuned for more updates.

Stay safe and cool this weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden