Salvation Army fundraiser celebrates historical ties to donuts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People made their way to Dunkin' Donuts on Friday to raise money for the Salvation Army's 'Make a House a Home' fundraiser during National Donut Day.

The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. During World War I, volunteers from the Salvation Army would run donuts up to the frontlines for soldiers to help boost morale.

During National Donut Day, people could get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at Dunkin' Donuts. They could also make a donation in the famous red kettles.

An anonymous donor pledged a $5,000 matching donation. Donations are being accepted now through June 5th in person or virtually to their 'Make a House a Home Fund.'

The fund helps people who have recently secured a home, furnish their new house with appliances they otherwise could not have afforded.

You can make a donation right here: La Crosse Salvation Army