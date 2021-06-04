School Resource Officer program details finalized

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new memorandum of understanding outlines the procedures that will see the School District of La Crosse continue the school resource officer program.

The agreement formalizes the new relationship beginning July 1 between the district and La Crosse Police Department for three resource officers as identified in a report last December.

The SRO program was abruptly suspended in March due to concerns of harassment of members of the advisory committee. The district and La Crosse PD continued to communicate outlining standards and protocol for accountability.

The district says of the memorandum:

“The assurances indicate to the School District of La Crosse that harassment and intimidation of employees of the district or community members of the SRO advisory committee are proactively addressed, are not tolerated, and will be investigated and remediated if it does occur.”

Both the district and department will collaborate to evaluate the project after each semester through steps that include a survey by students, staff and family.

Read the entire Memorandum of Understanding: