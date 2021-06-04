Scorching, record-breaking heat settles in

Clearing skies this morning will bring a stretch of sunny, hot and humid air for the weekend. Temperatures are already mild out the door in the 60s. It will quickly warm up this afternoon with the abundant sunshine.

The weekend will include: Sunshine, highs in the 90s, gradually returning humidity and strong southerly winds. Make sure to wear layers of sunscreen, drink lots of water, and finds ways to stay cool.

Record-breaking high temperatures are possible. Today’s record is set at 94 degrees and tomorrow’s record is 93 degrees both set in 1934. Warm low temperatures could be broken as well.

Next week the sunshine, heat, and humidity continue. Yet, storm chances will return to the mix. Mainly evening thunderstorms chances could develop starting Monday night. As of this morning, severe weather is not likely. Stay tuned for more updates.

Stay safe and cool this weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett