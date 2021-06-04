Serbian president says EU-brokered Kosovo talks to resume

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says European Union-mediated negotiations on normalizing relations with Kosovo that stalled last year will resume within days. Aleksandar Vucic on Friday did not specify the date but said “dialogue will continue in a very short period of time.” He added that “we are talking about days, not weeks.” Vucic spoke after U.S. and EU envoys visited this week both Serbia and Kosovo as part of efforts to help resolve a long-standing problem that remains a source of tension in the Balkans years after the wars of the 1990s. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.