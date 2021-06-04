Sheriff: Cashton area couple arrested with drugs, infant son in vehicle

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff said a rural Cashton couple was arrested Wednesday after drugs were found in their vehicle along with their 11-month-old infant son.

Sheriff John Spears said his office got information Wednesday afternoon from La Crosse Police about people who were using illegal drugs in a vehicle that also had an infant child inside.

Deputies found the vehicle on Highway 27 near Cashton.

During the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jordan R. Olson, was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, OWI 3rd offense with a minor in the vehicle, and bail jumping.

The passenger was identified as Destiny R. Stussy, 25. She was taken into custody on charges of recklessly endangering safety and OWI 1st offense with a minor in the vehicle.

Vernon County Human Services took the child into protective custody.

Stussy was later released on a $1,000 signature bond. Olson is in the Vernon County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond.

The sheriff's office said both are scheduled for court appearances on July 6.