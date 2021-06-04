US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says one man died when authorities who were part of a task force fired their weapons after he displayed a handgun in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The U.S. Marshals Services says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. The U.S. Marshals said preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to arrest a man wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, when he produced a firearm. Task force members fired and attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene. The statement did not confirm which agencies were part of the task force. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was not involved.