Suspected migrant car crash in Greece kills 2, injures 6

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a car suspected to have been ferrying migrants from the Turkish border toward the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki has crashed, killing two people and injuring six. A passing driver saw an overturned car off the road on the route between the northern Greek towns of Kavala and Serres at around 6:30 a.m. and alerted authorities. All eight people had been crammed into the car and it is believed they were traveling from the Evros border region toward Thessaloniki. Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa attempt to cross into the European Union each year through Greece.