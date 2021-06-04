Tory party wants Canada PM to push China Olympic relocation

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s official opposition party wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use his time at the G7 Leaders’ Summit to take a stand against China and call for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be moved from Beijing. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole sent the letter Friday as Trudeau is set to convene with other world leaders in the United Kingdom next week. Working with allies on ways to stand up to “the threat the Communist Chinese regime poses” is one of the main asks O’Toole outlines in his letter for the upcoming summit. He says Canada should not be sending its athletes to compete there while a genocide is being committed against Uyghurs and while two Canadians remain arbitrarily detained in China.